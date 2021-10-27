Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vapotherm Inc. is a medical technology company. It designs and develops respiratory devices for the treatment of chronic lung and acute breathing disorders. The Company provides flow vapor transfer cartridges, delivery tubes and disinfection kits. Vapotherm Inc. is based in Exeter, New Hampshire. “

Get Vapotherm alerts:

Separately, BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Vapotherm in a research note on Monday, September 27th.

NYSE VAPO opened at $22.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 4.63. The firm has a market cap of $585.94 million, a PE ratio of -10.10 and a beta of -1.60. Vapotherm has a one year low of $16.64 and a one year high of $38.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.15.

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.03). Vapotherm had a negative net margin of 46.06% and a negative return on equity of 48.01%. The business had revenue of $20.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Vapotherm will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO John Landry sold 8,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total transaction of $242,203.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Joel F. Dube sold 996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total transaction of $28,983.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,996 shares of company stock worth $687,539. Company insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VAPO. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vapotherm by 60.0% in the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,517,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,866,000 after purchasing an additional 569,205 shares in the last quarter. Hound Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vapotherm by 18.1% in the first quarter. Hound Partners LLC now owns 2,121,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,959,000 after purchasing an additional 324,526 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Vapotherm in the second quarter valued at about $4,175,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vapotherm by 907.8% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 150,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,617,000 after purchasing an additional 135,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vapotherm by 17.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 821,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,425,000 after purchasing an additional 120,159 shares in the last quarter. 73.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Vapotherm

Vapotherm, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of medical devices for patients suffering from respiratory distress. Its products include Precision Flow, Precision Flow Heliox, Oxygen Assist Module, Nitric Oxidie Disposable Patient Circuit, Tracheostomy Adapter, and Aerogen Adapter.

Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vapotherm (VAPO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vapotherm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vapotherm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.