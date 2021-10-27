CSL (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) versus OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) Head-To-Head Contrast

CSL (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) and OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares CSL and OPKO Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CSL N/A N/A N/A OPKO Health 3.71% 4.21% 2.90%

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for CSL and OPKO Health, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CSL 0 5 1 0 2.17 OPKO Health 0 0 3 0 3.00

OPKO Health has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 66.67%. Given OPKO Health’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe OPKO Health is more favorable than CSL.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CSL and OPKO Health’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CSL $10.31 billion 9.88 $2.38 billion $2.61 42.83 OPKO Health $1.44 billion 1.71 $30.59 million $0.05 72.00

CSL has higher revenue and earnings than OPKO Health. CSL is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than OPKO Health, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.2% of CSL shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.6% of OPKO Health shares are owned by institutional investors. 41.5% of OPKO Health shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

CSL has a beta of 0.58, meaning that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OPKO Health has a beta of 1.75, meaning that its share price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

OPKO Health beats CSL on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

CSL Company Profile

CSL Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of biopharmaceutical and allied products. It operates through the CSL Behring and Seqirus segments. The CSL Behring segment provides plasma therapies and conducts early stage research on plasma and non plasma therapies. The Seqirus segment involves in the production of non-plasma biotherapeutic products and develops influenza related products. The company was founded on November 2, 1961 and is headquartered in Parkville, Australia.

OPKO Health Company Profile

OPKO Health, Inc., is a biopharmaceutical and diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Diagnostics segment include clinical laboratory operations of BioReference, as well as point-of-care operations. The Pharmaceuticals segment includes comprises pharmaceutical operations in Chile, Mexico, Ireland, Israel, and Spain and pharmaceutical research and development operations. The company was founded in October 1991 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

