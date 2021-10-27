DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-two research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $125.35.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DKS shares. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $125.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $136.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $98.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, EVP Vladimir Rak sold 10,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.08, for a total transaction of $1,452,395.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 2,379 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total transaction of $311,649.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 68,123 shares of company stock valued at $9,468,718. 30.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DKS. FMR LLC grew its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 32.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,431,090 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $52,679,000 after purchasing an additional 350,515 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 47,278 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $3,873,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the first quarter valued at $208,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 7.3% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 93,465 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $7,117,000 after buying an additional 6,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 38.7% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 642 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. 79.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DKS opened at $124.36 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $125.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.94. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 1-year low of $50.88 and a 1-year high of $147.39.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The sporting goods retailer reported $5.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $2.28. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 50.69% and a net margin of 10.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 12.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. This is a positive change from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.59%.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

