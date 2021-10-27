Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fifteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $112.73.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AYX. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Alteryx from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on Alteryx from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alteryx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Alteryx from $129.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Alteryx from $136.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

In related news, Director Dean Stoecker sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.23, for a total transaction of $173,075.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,540,625 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AYX. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Alteryx by 231.5% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alteryx in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Alteryx in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alteryx by 1,009.5% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Alteryx by 178.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Alteryx stock opened at $71.91 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.01. The stock has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.72 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Alteryx has a 52 week low of $66.66 and a 52 week high of $145.41.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $120.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.71 million. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 10.91% and a negative return on equity of 6.16%. Research analysts expect that Alteryx will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alteryx Company Profile

Alteryx, Inc engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions. The company was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane-Adams, and Edward P.

