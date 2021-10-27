First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) & WCF Bancorp (OTCMKTS:WCFB) Head-To-Head Analysis

WCF Bancorp (OTCMKTS:WCFB) and First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares WCF Bancorp and First Guaranty Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WCF Bancorp N/A N/A N/A First Guaranty Bancshares 18.04% 12.63% 0.88%

This table compares WCF Bancorp and First Guaranty Bancshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WCF Bancorp $5.07 million 3.96 $230,000.00 N/A N/A First Guaranty Bancshares $124.46 million 1.64 $20.32 million $2.09 10.00

First Guaranty Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than WCF Bancorp.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

8.9% of First Guaranty Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of WCF Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 42.7% of First Guaranty Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for WCF Bancorp and First Guaranty Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WCF Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A First Guaranty Bancshares 0 1 1 0 2.50

First Guaranty Bancshares has a consensus target price of $21.25, indicating a potential upside of 1.67%. Given First Guaranty Bancshares’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe First Guaranty Bancshares is more favorable than WCF Bancorp.

Risk and Volatility

WCF Bancorp has a beta of 0.43, meaning that its stock price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Guaranty Bancshares has a beta of 0.45, meaning that its stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

WCF Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. First Guaranty Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. First Guaranty Bancshares pays out 30.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Guaranty Bancshares has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. First Guaranty Bancshares is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

First Guaranty Bancshares beats WCF Bancorp on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About WCF Bancorp

WCF Bancorp, Inc. engages in commercial banking. It engages in the business of attracting deposits from the general public and investing those deposits together with funds generated from operations and borrowings in real estate loans secured by one-to-four-family residences. The company was founded on March 9, 2016 and is headquartered in Webster City, IA.

About First Guaranty Bancshares

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. engages in the provision of personalized commercial banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. Its services include personal checking, money market, loans, courtesy sweep, business checking, cash management, courtesy pay, and digital. The company was founded on July 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Hammond, LA.

