Ally Financial Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.61 Per Share (NYSE:ALLY)

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ally Financial in a report issued on Thursday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now expects that the financial services provider will earn $1.61 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.56. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ally Financial’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.93 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.75 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.95 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.85 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.16 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.81 EPS.

ALLY has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Stephens downgraded Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Ally Financial from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Ally Financial from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ally Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.56.

Shares of ALLY opened at $50.36 on Monday. Ally Financial has a 1-year low of $25.86 and a 1-year high of $56.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.58.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 38.75%. Ally Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLY. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Ally Financial by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 1.0% in the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 20,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Hotaling Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 4,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 49,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,533,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Ally Financial by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. 92.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Ally Financial news, insider Diane E. Morais sold 4,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.82, for a total value of $217,882.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 215,940 shares in the company, valued at $11,405,950.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jennifer A. Laclair sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $82,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,625 shares of company stock valued at $1,879,833 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.00%.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

