HSBC (LON:HSBA) Price Target Raised to GBX 450

HSBC (LON:HSBA) had its target price hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 440 ($5.75) to GBX 450 ($5.88) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on HSBA. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 485 ($6.34) price objective on shares of HSBC in a research report on Monday. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating and set a GBX 470 ($6.14) price objective on shares of HSBC in a research report on Friday, October 1st. UBS Group set a GBX 485 ($6.34) price objective on shares of HSBC in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a sell rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 470.82 ($6.15).

Get HSBC alerts:

LON:HSBA opened at GBX 447.15 ($5.84) on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 394.14 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 416.22. HSBC has a 52 week low of GBX 312.80 ($4.09) and a 52 week high of GBX 462.55 ($6.04). The stock has a market cap of £91.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a yield of 1.27%. HSBC’s payout ratio is presently 0.45%.

In other news, insider Ewen Stevenson acquired 42,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 396 ($5.17) per share, for a total transaction of £167,769.36 ($219,191.74).

HSBC Company Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

Recommended Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.