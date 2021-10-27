CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) Lowered to “Underperform” at Raymond James

Raymond James downgraded shares of CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

CNX has been the subject of several other research reports. MKM Partners raised shares of CNX Resources from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of CNX Resources from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of CNX Resources from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of CNX Resources from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CNX Resources has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.00.

CNX opened at $14.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.54. CNX Resources has a 12 month low of $8.31 and a 12 month high of $15.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.01 and a 200 day moving average of $13.02.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $359.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.40 million. CNX Resources had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.31%. On average, research analysts forecast that CNX Resources will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 26.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,011 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 149,411 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 2.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 43,968 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in CNX Resources by 116.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,872 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in CNX Resources by 7.6% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 17,262 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. 91.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNX Resources Corp. is an independent natural gas exploration, development and production companies, with operations centered in the major shale formations of the Appalachian basin. The company deploys an organic growth strategy focused on responsibly developing its resource base. The firm operates through the Marcellus Shale, and Coalbed Methane segments.

