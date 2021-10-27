Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Price Target Increased to $350.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) had its price objective increased by Barclays from $342.00 to $350.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on LII. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Lennox International from $284.00 to $267.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Lennox International from $334.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Lennox International in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. William Blair downgraded shares of Lennox International from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Lennox International from $308.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lennox International has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $308.50.

Shares of LII stock opened at $302.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 0.83. Lennox International has a 52 week low of $266.77 and a 52 week high of $356.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $318.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $329.65.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The construction company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by ($0.24). Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 399.68% and a net margin of 12.02%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Lennox International will post 13.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.02%.

In other Lennox International news, CFO Joseph William Reitmeier sold 7,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.30, for a total value of $2,382,047.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,301,910.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 6,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.56, for a total transaction of $1,984,358.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,736,145.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,969 shares of company stock valued at $5,776,946. 3.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LII. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Lennox International by 1.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 456,329 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $159,856,000 after acquiring an additional 4,390 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Lennox International by 33.7% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 365,766 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $113,969,000 after acquiring an additional 92,169 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Lennox International by 20.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 193,782 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,384,000 after acquiring an additional 32,587 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Lennox International by 1.5% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 158,815 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,712,000 after acquiring an additional 2,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lennox International during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,994,000. 65.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

