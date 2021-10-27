Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) Given New $445.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) had its price objective boosted by Citigroup from $435.00 to $445.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $405.00 to $391.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a buy rating and a $440.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital raised Martin Marietta Materials from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $390.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, DA Davidson raised Martin Marietta Materials from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $400.00 to $425.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Martin Marietta Materials presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $359.46.

MLM stock opened at $390.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.38 billion, a PE ratio of 31.80 and a beta of 0.63. Martin Marietta Materials has a 12-month low of $239.70 and a 12-month high of $395.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $366.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $359.97.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.91 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 15.81% and a return on equity of 13.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.14%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 164 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 63.0% in the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 853 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA increased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 5,024 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregates products only.

