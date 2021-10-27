Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) to Strong-Buy

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $16.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.30% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Old Second Bancorp Inc.’s full service banking businesses include the customary consumer and commercial products and services which banks provide. The following services are included: demand, savings, time deposit, individual retirement and Keogh deposit accounts; commercial, industrial, consumer and real estate lending, including installment loans, student loans, farm loans, lines of credit and overdraft checking; safe deposit operations; trust services; and an extensive variety of additional services tailored to the needs of individual customers. “

Separately, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Old Second Bancorp from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ OSBC opened at $13.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $391.58 million, a P/E ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.74. Old Second Bancorp has a 52-week low of $8.38 and a 52-week high of $14.45.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. Old Second Bancorp had a net margin of 27.80% and a return on equity of 11.63%. As a group, analysts forecast that Old Second Bancorp will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Dennis L. Klaeser acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $480,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,500 shares in the company, valued at $498,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Hugh H. Mclean purchased 6,835 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.81 per share, with a total value of $80,721.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 147,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,737,912.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 88,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,036,708. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,667,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,679,000 after purchasing an additional 101,685 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,123,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,937,000 after purchasing an additional 244,619 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,061,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,168,000 after purchasing an additional 34,477 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 746,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,254,000 after purchasing an additional 205,446 shares during the period. Finally, Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 693,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,599,000 after purchasing an additional 203,391 shares during the period. 71.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Old Second Bancorp Company Profile

Old Second Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional retail and commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiaries. Its services includes personal banking, loans, business banking, and wealth management. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Aurora, IL.

