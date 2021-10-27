FY2023 EPS Estimates for Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) Cut by Analyst

Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) – Research analysts at US Capital Advisors cut their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Mplx in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 20th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now anticipates that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $3.09 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.11. US Capital Advisors currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock.

MPLX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Mplx from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Mplx in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 20th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Mplx from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Mplx from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.12.

Shares of MPLX stock opened at $30.90 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.50. Mplx has a 52 week low of $16.47 and a 52 week high of $31.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66. Mplx had a net margin of 30.35% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Mplx during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mplx in the third quarter worth $49,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mplx in the second quarter worth $71,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mplx in the second quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Mplx by 37.6% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,143 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. 26.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets; and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Logistics and Storage (L&S), and Gathering and Processing (G&P) segments. The Logistics and Storage segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products and water.

