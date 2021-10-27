Analysts Offer Predictions for Globe Life Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:GL)

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Globe Life in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 21st. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge anticipates that the company will earn $2.09 per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Globe Life’s Q2 2023 earnings at $2.25 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.29 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.95 EPS.

Get Globe Life alerts:

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 15.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.75 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on GL. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Globe Life from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.60.

NYSE:GL opened at $91.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. Globe Life has a one year low of $77.71 and a one year high of $108.22. The company has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $93.44 and a 200-day moving average of $97.53.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be paid a $0.1975 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%.

In related news, Director Robert W. Ingram sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.38, for a total transaction of $131,463.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 617 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.96, for a total transaction of $57,973.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,630,769.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,350 shares of company stock valued at $785,545. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GL. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Globe Life by 62.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 3,254 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Globe Life by 1,497.6% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 13,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after buying an additional 12,280 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Globe Life by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 256,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,819,000 after acquiring an additional 4,028 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Globe Life by 3.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 126,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,185,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 28.4% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 17,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 3,902 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.93% of the company’s stock.

About Globe Life

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

Further Reading: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.