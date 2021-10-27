Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $230.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $202.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $180.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $178.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Barclays started coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an overweight rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $218.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $182.73.

MAA stock opened at $202.68 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $175.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 1-year low of $110.53 and a 1-year high of $203.24. The stock has a market cap of $23.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.58, a P/E/G ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.67.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.94). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 6.66%. As a group, analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $1.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.76%.

In other news, Director David P. Stockert sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $682,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.32, for a total value of $1,883,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,562,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 1,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

