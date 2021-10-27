Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ready Capital Corporation is a publicly-traded mortgage REIT and is externally managed by Waterfall Asset Management LLC. The company provides non-bank real estate and small business. It lends primarily to multifamily and commercial real estate, delivering value-add bridge loans and fixed rate financings for stabilized assets. The company approved Freddie Mac Small Balance Loan lender and provides residential mortgage lending through its wholly-owned subsidiary GMFS Inc. Ready Capital Corporation, formerly known as Sutherland Asset Management Corporation, is based in New York, United States. “

Get Ready Capital alerts:

RC has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler lowered Ready Capital from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $15.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Ready Capital from $16.50 to $18.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ready Capital presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.46.

NYSE:RC opened at $15.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 1.09. Ready Capital has a twelve month low of $10.63 and a twelve month high of $16.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.09. Ready Capital had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 39.77%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ready Capital will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 93.85%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Ready Capital by 78.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 408,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,480,000 after buying an additional 179,747 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Ready Capital by 428.1% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 69,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after buying an additional 56,343 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Ready Capital by 67.0% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 84,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after buying an additional 33,823 shares in the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ready Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $1,208,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ready Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,635,000. 46.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ready Capital

Ready Capital Corp. is a real estate finance company, which engages in acquiring, managing, and financing small balance commercial loans. The company operates in four segments: Acquisitions; SBC Originations; SBA Originations, Acquisitions & Servicing; and Residential Mortgage Banking. The Acquisitions segment acquires performing and non-performing SBC loans and intends to continue to acquire these loans as part of the company’s business strategy.

Featured Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ready Capital (RC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ready Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ready Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.