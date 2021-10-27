MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $30.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “MainStreet Bancshares Inc. is a full-service bank. The bank provides deposits, makes loans and other services for the public. MainStreet Bancshares Inc., formerly known as MainStreet Bank, is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia. “

Separately, Stephens lifted their price objective on MainStreet Bancshares from $25.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd.

MNSB opened at $25.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $194.29 million, a P/E ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. MainStreet Bancshares has a 12 month low of $14.34 and a 12 month high of $26.85.

MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $14.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.02 million. MainStreet Bancshares had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 35.38%. Equities research analysts forecast that MainStreet Bancshares will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MNSB. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in MainStreet Bancshares by 150.6% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,133 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in MainStreet Bancshares by 2,003.2% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 6,250 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in MainStreet Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in MainStreet Bancshares by 3,561.7% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 9,581 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in MainStreet Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $551,000. Institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

About MainStreet Bancshares

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking solutions through MainStreet Bank. It offers products and services such as checking, deposits, loans, credit cards, mortgages, and savings. The company was founded on March 28, 2003 and is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.

