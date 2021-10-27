Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Price Target Lowered to $270.00 at Mizuho

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its target price reduced by Mizuho from $300.00 to $270.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BIIB. Oppenheimer downgraded Biogen to an overweight rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $450.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Biogen from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Truist dropped their target price on shares of Biogen from $647.00 to $502.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $453.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Biogen from $395.00 to $290.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Biogen presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $380.49.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $271.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $311.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $312.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.41. Biogen has a 12-month low of $223.25 and a 12-month high of $468.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.68. Biogen had a return on equity of 34.74% and a net margin of 16.40%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $8.84 earnings per share. Biogen’s revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Biogen will post 18.67 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Biogen in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Biogen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. South State Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Viridian Ria LLC purchased a new position in Biogen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

