Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Price Target Lowered to $270.00 at Mizuho

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its target price reduced by Mizuho from $300.00 to $270.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BIIB. Oppenheimer downgraded Biogen to an overweight rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $450.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Biogen from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Truist dropped their target price on shares of Biogen from $647.00 to $502.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $453.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Biogen from $395.00 to $290.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Biogen presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $380.49.
Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $271.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $311.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $312.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.41. Biogen has a 12-month low of $223.25 and a 12-month high of $468.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Biogen in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Biogen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. South State Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Viridian Ria LLC purchased a new position in Biogen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 83.18% of the company’s stock.
About Biogen
Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.
