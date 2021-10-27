ResMed (RMD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.35 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $876.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.10 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 28.03% and a net margin of 14.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. On average, analysts expect ResMed to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:RMD opened at $267.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.00 billion, a PE ratio of 82.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $277.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $243.73. ResMed has a 1 year low of $177.70 and a 1 year high of $301.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This is an increase from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is 31.52%.

In other ResMed news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.57, for a total value of $2,204,560.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 24,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,825,042.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,487 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.16, for a total value of $434,441.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 123,959 shares in the company, valued at $36,215,861.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,410 shares of company stock worth $14,356,393. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

RMD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut ResMed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $245.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $170.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on ResMed from $223.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $306.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, CLSA raised ResMed from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.67.

About ResMed

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

