Atco (ACO) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Atco (TSE:ACO) will announce its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.51 per share for the quarter.

Atco (TSE:ACO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.58 by C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$970.00 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.448 per share. This is a boost from Atco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ?. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st.

