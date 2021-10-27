Tandem Diabetes Care (TNDM) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect Tandem Diabetes Care to post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Tandem Diabetes Care has set its FY 2021 guidance at EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.14. Tandem Diabetes Care had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 3.68%. The business had revenue of $172.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.45) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Tandem Diabetes Care to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ TNDM opened at $130.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 6.42 and a quick ratio of 5.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.08. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 12 month low of $76.19 and a 12 month high of $136.10. The company has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,614.32 and a beta of 0.28.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $112.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tandem Diabetes Care currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.00.

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, EVP Susan Morrison sold 10,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.01, for a total value of $1,326,436.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Leigh Vosseller sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.75, for a total transaction of $1,207,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,949,508.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 128,574 shares of company stock worth $15,382,368 over the last ninety days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

