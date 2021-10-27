DT Midstream, Inc. Expected to Earn Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.87 Per Share (NYSE:DTM)

DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) – Research analysts at US Capital Advisors cut their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for DT Midstream in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 20th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.87 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.90. US Capital Advisors has a “Hold” rating on the stock. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for DT Midstream’s FY2023 earnings at $3.67 EPS.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $208.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.36 million.

DTM has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on DT Midstream from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on DT Midstream in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on DT Midstream in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on DT Midstream in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on DT Midstream in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.75.

Shares of DTM stock opened at $48.57 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.88. DT Midstream has a 1 year low of $38.21 and a 1 year high of $50.52.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 17th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of DT Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of DT Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DT Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in shares of DT Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of DT Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. 2.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About DT Midstream

DT Midstream, Inc offers integrated natural gas services. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Other, and Gathering. It owns, operates, and develops an integrated portfolio of natural gas interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, gathering lateral pipelines, gathering systems, treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

