Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) Now Covered by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on SQM. Bank of America raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $58.71.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile stock opened at $56.18 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.34. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a fifty-two week low of $35.43 and a fifty-two week high of $60.74. The company has a market capitalization of $14.79 billion, a PE ratio of 67.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.87.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The company had revenue of $588.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.03 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.204 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SQM. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 703.7% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the first quarter valued at $66,000. 18.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Company Profile

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.

