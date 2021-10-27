Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Benchmark

Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $32.00 price objective on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on AR. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Antero Resources from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Mizuho raised shares of Antero Resources from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Antero Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $18.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.13.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AR opened at $20.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 4.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Antero Resources has a fifty-two week low of $3.24 and a fifty-two week high of $21.71.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $489.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 29.70% and a positive return on equity of 3.58%. On average, research analysts forecast that Antero Resources will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 265,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total transaction of $3,667,779.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 329,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,559,186.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total transaction of $1,305,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.73% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AR. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 88.1% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 34,872 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 16,337 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 15.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,288,243 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $43,740,000 after purchasing an additional 589,520 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the first quarter valued at $1,432,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 51.7% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 27,123 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 9,239 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 624.3% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 689,286 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $7,031,000 after purchasing an additional 594,120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Company Profile

Antero Resources Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil. The firm focuses on marketing and utilization of excess firm transportation capacity, and equity method investment in Antero Midstream Corporation.

Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.