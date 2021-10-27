Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It acquires single tenant, operationally essential real estate where the tenants conduct retail, service or distribution activities. The Company has investments throughout the United States. Its portfolio of properties is leased to tenants operating in different industries which includes restaurants; general, specialty and discount retailers; movie theatres; education facilities; health, fitness and recreational facilities; automotive dealers, parts and service facilities; and supermarkets. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. is based in Scottsdale, Arizona. “

SRC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist increased their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $48.63 price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $52.46.

NYSE SRC opened at $49.45 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.28. Spirit Realty Capital has a 52-week low of $29.40 and a 52-week high of $52.29.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. The business had revenue of $164.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.69 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 23.87% and a return on equity of 3.84%. On average, analysts predict that Spirit Realty Capital will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.638 dividend. This is a positive change from Spirit Realty Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.16%. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.44%.

In other news, Director Michelle M. Frymire purchased 2,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $51.00 per share, with a total value of $121,686.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,372. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 2.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,023,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $814,428,000 after acquiring an additional 463,369 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 7.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,159,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $390,340,000 after acquiring an additional 579,043 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 4.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,172,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $250,721,000 after acquiring an additional 224,534 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP boosted its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 45.2% during the second quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 2,592,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $124,022,000 after buying an additional 807,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 13.9% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,924,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,073,000 after buying an additional 234,326 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

