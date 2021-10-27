GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on GXO. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $90.15.

GXO Logistics stock opened at $88.29 on Tuesday. GXO Logistics has a 52-week low of $48.38 and a 52-week high of $91.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.42.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Equities analysts expect that GXO Logistics will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GXO. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the third quarter valued at about $81,000. First Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the third quarter valued at about $160,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the third quarter valued at about $199,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the third quarter valued at about $212,000.

About GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics Inc is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc is headquartered in Conn., USA.

