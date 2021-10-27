GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock.
A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on GXO. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $90.15.
GXO Logistics stock opened at $88.29 on Tuesday. GXO Logistics has a 52-week low of $48.38 and a 52-week high of $91.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.42.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GXO. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the third quarter valued at about $81,000. First Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the third quarter valued at about $160,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the third quarter valued at about $199,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the third quarter valued at about $212,000.
About GXO Logistics
GXO Logistics Inc is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc is headquartered in Conn., USA.
