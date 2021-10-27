Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.34 Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts

Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink increased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Radius Health in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 21st. SVB Leerink analyst G. Porges now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $1.34 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.06. SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Radius Health’s FY2023 earnings at $3.05 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.72 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.83 EPS.

RDUS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Radius Health from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Radius Health from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Radius Health from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.43.

RDUS stock opened at $21.17 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.41 and a beta of 0.91. Radius Health has a 1-year low of $11.95 and a 1-year high of $26.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.83.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $51.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.92 million.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RDUS. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Radius Health in the 1st quarter worth $371,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Radius Health in the 1st quarter worth $1,320,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Radius Health by 1,170.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 65,213 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 60,079 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Radius Health by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 3,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Radius Health by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 7,530 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.28 per share, with a total value of $1,842,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.95 per share, with a total value of $1,295,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Radius Health Company Profile

Radius Health, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company’s lead product, Abaloparatide-SC, reduces fracture risk in postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. Its pipeline also includes abaloparatide transdermal patch for potential use in osteoporosis; and RAD1901 for potential use in hormone-driven, or hormone-resistant, metastatic breast cancer, and vasomotor symptoms in postmenopausal women.

