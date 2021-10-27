Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $62.71.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Performance Food Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

In other Performance Food Group news, Director Matthew C. Flanigan acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.71 per share, with a total value of $89,420.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,047,778.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 10,000 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total transaction of $491,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 42,677 shares of company stock worth $2,005,825. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PFGC. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 250.8% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,692,925 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $82,090,000 after buying an additional 1,210,400 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 78.0% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,662,670 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $129,113,000 after buying an additional 1,167,065 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 253.1% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,426,260 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $69,159,000 after buying an additional 1,022,310 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 28.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,495,957 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $169,519,000 after buying an additional 776,072 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 20.2% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,572,865 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $173,248,000 after buying an additional 599,197 shares during the period.

Performance Food Group stock opened at $45.15 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.65 and its 200-day moving average is $49.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.42. Performance Food Group has a 1 year low of $31.69 and a 1 year high of $59.89. The company has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 155.69 and a beta of 1.71.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The food distribution company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.86) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Performance Food Group will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice and Vistar. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

