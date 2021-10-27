Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Ubisoft Entertainment SA (OTCMKTS:UBSFY)

Ubisoft Entertainment SA (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Ubisoft Entertainment in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Rumph now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.52 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.54. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Get Ubisoft Entertainment alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on UBSFY. Zacks Investment Research cut Ubisoft Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 2nd. Benchmark cut Ubisoft Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Societe Generale cut their price target on Ubisoft Entertainment from €63.50 ($74.71) to €57.00 ($67.06) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a €70.00 ($82.35) price target (down previously from €84.00 ($98.82)) on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Ubisoft Entertainment from €56.80 ($66.82) to €55.40 ($65.18) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.60.

Shares of UBSFY stock opened at $10.44 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Ubisoft Entertainment has a 1-year low of $10.42 and a 1-year high of $21.34. The company has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 0.40.

About Ubisoft Entertainment

Ubisoft Entertainment SA is a holding company, which engages in the production, publication, and distribution of multimedia, audiovisual, and information technology products. It creates and publishes video games, educational and cultural software, cartoons and literary, and cinematographic and television works.

Featured Story: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Ubisoft Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ubisoft Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.