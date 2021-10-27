Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) Price Target Increased to C$19.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on DIR.UN. National Bankshares set a C$19.00 price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Monday. TD Securities set a C$19.00 target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$16.50 to C$17.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$18.19.

TSE DIR.UN opened at C$16.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.88, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$16.65 and its 200 day moving average price is C$15.39. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst has a 12 month low of C$11.45 and a 12 month high of C$17.34.

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.

