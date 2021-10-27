Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. to post earnings of $1.21 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 11.70%. On average, analysts expect Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE AJG opened at $164.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $33.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $148.05. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52 week low of $101.95 and a 52 week high of $165.99.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, July 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 5.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AJG. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $143.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Raymond James lowered Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.89.

In related news, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 4,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total transaction of $688,916.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment comprises of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

