CIBC Increases CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) Price Target to C$35.00

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) had its target price hoisted by CIBC from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on CI Financial from C$26.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut CI Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Desjardins raised their target price on CI Financial from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on CI Financial from C$26.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on CI Financial from C$27.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CI Financial currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.72.

NYSE CIXX opened at $22.93 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. CI Financial has a 1-year low of $11.68 and a 1-year high of $23.07.

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $662.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $679.30 million. CI Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that CI Financial will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.143 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. CI Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.15%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AGF Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of CI Financial by 23.2% during the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 675,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,391,000 after purchasing an additional 126,920 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of CI Financial by 339.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 111,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 86,425 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CI Financial during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CI Financial during the first quarter valued at about $740,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of CI Financial by 1.8% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 299,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,488,000 after purchasing an additional 5,373 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.66% of the company’s stock.

CI Financial Company Profile

CI Financial Corp. is an independent company offering global asset management and wealth management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Asset Management and Wealth Management. The Asset Management segment provides the majority of CI’s income and derives its revenue principally from the fees earned on the management of investment funds and other fee-earning investment products.

