Onex (TSE:ONEX) Downgraded by CIBC to Neutral

CIBC cut shares of Onex (TSE:ONEX) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

ONEX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Onex from C$118.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Onex from C$107.00 to C$113.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Onex from C$104.00 to C$103.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Get Onex alerts:

Shares of ONEX stock opened at C$95.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$89.80 and a 200 day moving average price of C$87.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of C$8.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.20. Onex has a 12 month low of C$56.12 and a 12 month high of C$98.58.

Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.

See Also: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for Onex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.