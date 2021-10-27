London Stock Exchange Group (OTCMKTS:LNSTY) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their overweight rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group (OTCMKTS:LNSTY) in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of London Stock Exchange Group to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, London Stock Exchange Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Get London Stock Exchange Group alerts:

London Stock Exchange Group stock opened at $25.90 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.09. London Stock Exchange Group has a one year low of $23.80 and a one year high of $35.17.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.2694 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.96%. This is an increase from London Stock Exchange Group’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th.

London Stock Exchange Group Company Profile

London Stock Exchange Group Plc engages in the provision of global financial markets infrastructure services. It operates through the following segments: Information Services, Post Trade Services-LCH, Post Trade Services-CC&G and Monte Titoli, Capital Markets, Technology Services, and Other. The Information Services segment refers to subscription and license fees for data and index services provided.

Recommended Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for London Stock Exchange Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for London Stock Exchange Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.