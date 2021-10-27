London Stock Exchange Group (OTCMKTS:LNSTY) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their overweight rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group (OTCMKTS:LNSTY) in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of London Stock Exchange Group to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, London Stock Exchange Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy.
London Stock Exchange Group stock opened at $25.90 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.09. London Stock Exchange Group has a one year low of $23.80 and a one year high of $35.17.
London Stock Exchange Group Company Profile
London Stock Exchange Group Plc engages in the provision of global financial markets infrastructure services. It operates through the following segments: Information Services, Post Trade Services-LCH, Post Trade Services-CC&G and Monte Titoli, Capital Markets, Technology Services, and Other. The Information Services segment refers to subscription and license fees for data and index services provided.
