Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) Given Hold Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their hold rating on shares of Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup raised Iberdrola from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. DZ Bank raised Iberdrola from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Iberdrola in a research report on Monday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Iberdrola in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Iberdrola from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.68.

IBDRY opened at $45.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $73.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 0.44. Iberdrola has a 1 year low of $40.09 and a 1 year high of $61.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.14.

Iberdrola SA is a holding company, which engages in the generation, distribution, trading, and marketing of electricity. It operates through the following businesses: Networks, Liberalized, Renewables and Other Businesses. The Networks business engages in the transmission and distribution of energy businesses, as well as those of any other regulated nature, originating in Spain, the United Kingdom, the United States and Brazil.

