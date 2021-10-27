Barrington Research Raises Calix (NYSE:CALX) Price Target to $73.00

Calix (NYSE:CALX) had its price objective boosted by Barrington Research from $58.00 to $73.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CALX. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $55.00 target price (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Calix in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Calix from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Calix from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Calix from $58.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.75.

CALX opened at $58.07 on Tuesday. Calix has a 12 month low of $21.58 and a 12 month high of $60.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.53.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $172.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.68 million. Calix had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 13.16%. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Calix will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Calix news, Director Christopher J. Bowick sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.41, for a total transaction of $908,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 79,927 shares in the company, valued at $3,629,485.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director J Daniel Plants sold 1,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total transaction of $59,301.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 61,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,813,869.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,290 shares of company stock valued at $4,601,701 over the last quarter. 16.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Algert Global LLC increased its holdings in shares of Calix by 61.9% during the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 20,687 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 7,913 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Calix by 18.8% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,882 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Calix by 80.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,728,173 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $82,089,000 after acquiring an additional 771,657 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc increased its stake in Calix by 26.4% in the second quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 46,836 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after acquiring an additional 9,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Calix by 5.8% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 42,213 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,463,000 after buying an additional 2,312 shares during the last quarter. 77.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Calix, Inc provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to realize the unified access network. The firm offers broadband communications access systems and software for fiber and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers to transform their networks and connect to their residential and business subscribers.

