Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $27.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 3.89% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Immuneering Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company advancing a pipeline of oncology and neuroscience product candidates. The company’s product candidate includes IMM-1-104. Immuneering Corporation is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

Several other analysts have also recently commented on IMRX. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Immuneering in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Immuneering in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Immuneering in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Immuneering in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

Shares of IMRX stock opened at $25.99 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.25. Immuneering has a twelve month low of $16.06 and a twelve month high of $33.99.

Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported ($1.61) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.66) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $0.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.70 million. Equities analysts expect that Immuneering will post -3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

