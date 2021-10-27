Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong-Buy”

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $131.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.37% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Clean Harbors' shares have outperformed its industry in the past year, partly due to earnings and revenue beat in the past four quarters. The company focuses on improving its efficiency and lowering operating costs through enhanced technology, process efficiencies and stringent cost management. It continues to make capital investments to enhance its quality and comply with government and local regulations. Buyouts help the company expand its business across multiple lines of services. Consistency in rewarding its shareholders through share buybacks boost investor confidence and positively impact earnings per share. On the flip side, high debt may limit Clean Harbors future expansion and worsen its risk profile. Global presence exposes the company to foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations. Its demand cycle is highly seasonal in nature.”

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on CLH. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Clean Harbors from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Clean Harbors from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. CJS Securities raised Clean Harbors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Clean Harbors from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Clean Harbors from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.78.

CLH stock opened at $113.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $103.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.83. Clean Harbors has a 52-week low of $52.22 and a 52-week high of $115.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.31 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.36.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.38. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 5.53%. The business had revenue of $926.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $847.51 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Clean Harbors will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Brian P. Weber sold 2,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.42, for a total value of $255,476.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Andrea Robertson sold 2,168 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total transaction of $214,935.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 54,650 shares of company stock valued at $5,530,472. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 540.4% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 54,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,084,000 after buying an additional 46,062 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 19,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after buying an additional 2,231 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 319,028 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,817,000 after buying an additional 75,271 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Clean Harbors by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 426,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,715,000 after purchasing an additional 4,727 shares during the period. Finally, Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership increased its position in Clean Harbors by 224.9% during the 1st quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 32,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after purchasing an additional 22,289 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen business segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services; industrial services; field services; and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

