J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “J Sainsbury plc is a leading UK food retailer with interests in financial services. It consists of Sainsbury’s Supermarkets, Sainsbury’s Local, Bells Stores, Jacksons Stores and JB Beaumont, Sainsbury’s Online and Sainsbury’s Bank. It employs 148,000 people. “

JSAIY has been the subject of several other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on J Sainsbury in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Berenberg Bank set a $15.73 target price on J Sainsbury and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Bank of America lowered J Sainsbury from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.87.

Shares of J Sainsbury stock opened at $16.66 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a PE ratio of 27.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.50. J Sainsbury has a 12 month low of $10.28 and a 12 month high of $18.68.

J Sainsbury Company Profile

J Sainsbury Plc engages in the retailing, financial services, and property investment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Retail-Food, Retail-General Merchandising and Clothing, Financial Services and Property Investments. The Retail segment distributes food, general merchandise, and clothing.

