Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT) Sets New 1-Year High at $9.35

Dexterra Group Inc. (TSE:DXT) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$9.35 and last traded at C$9.29, with a volume of 2957 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$9.30.

DXT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ATB Capital upped their price objective on shares of Dexterra Group to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Dexterra Group from C$9.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Dexterra Group from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$8.54.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$7.88 and a 200 day moving average of C$6.91. The stock has a market cap of C$587.50 million and a PE ratio of 20.83.

Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$173.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$173.65 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dexterra Group Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.087 dividend. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. This is a positive change from Dexterra Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Dexterra Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.28%.

In other news, Senior Officer R. Drew Knight sold 6,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.82, for a total transaction of C$53,975.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$11,209.64.

Dexterra Group Company Profile (TSE:DXT)

Dexterra Group Inc provides a range of products and services to end markets in Canada. It operates through three segments: Modular Solutions, Facilities Management, and Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services. The Modular Solutions segment integrates design concepts with off-site manufacturing processes to produce building solutions for social and affordable housing, commercial, residential, and industrial clients.

