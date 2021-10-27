Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) Hits New 1-Year High at $132.77

Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $132.77 and last traded at $131.54, with a volume of 331 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $131.31.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cullen/Frost Bankers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.29.

Get Cullen/Frost Bankers alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average is $116.30 and its 200 day moving average is $114.92. The firm has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $371.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.97 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 30.49% and a return on equity of 10.07%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. This is an increase from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.43%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,504,261 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $280,477,000 after acquiring an additional 14,499 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 3.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,424,549 shares of the bank’s stock worth $271,549,000 after buying an additional 71,745 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 14.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 913,531 shares of the bank’s stock worth $102,316,000 after buying an additional 115,206 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 2.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 690,063 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,287,000 after buying an additional 14,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 18.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 392,684 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,980,000 after buying an additional 61,042 shares during the last quarter. 81.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile (NYSE:CFR)

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services, as well as trust and investment management, mutual funds, investment banking, insurance, brokerage, leasing, asset-based lending, treasury management and item processing services.

Recommended Story: What is dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.