Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $9.65

Shares of Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.65 and last traded at $9.65, with a volume of 26936 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.34.

ERF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Enerplus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. CIBC upped their target price on Enerplus from C$13.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Enerplus from C$13.50 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Enerplus from C$13.75 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Enerplus from C$10.00 to C$13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Enerplus has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.68.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.75 and a beta of 3.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.77 and a 200-day moving average of $6.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $332.65 million during the quarter. Enerplus had a positive return on equity of 26.29% and a negative net margin of 32.54%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Enerplus Co. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.0304 per share. This is a positive change from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 171.43%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in Enerplus during the 2nd quarter valued at $557,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Enerplus during the 2nd quarter valued at $324,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Enerplus by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 271,842 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 12,108 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its stake in Enerplus by 142.5% during the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 59,771 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 35,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enerplus during the 2nd quarter worth $12,942,000. 52.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Enerplus (NYSE:ERF)

Enerplus Corp. engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. It conducts operations in Willston Basin, Marcellus Shale, and Canadian Waterfloods. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

