Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) PT Raised to $32.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) had its price objective increased by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.04% from the company’s current price.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Perion Network from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Perion Network from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Perion Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Perion Network from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.14.
PERI stock opened at $29.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $984.42 million, a PE ratio of 44.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.67 and its 200 day moving average is $18.28. Perion Network has a one year low of $6.66 and a one year high of $30.18.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PERI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Perion Network in the first quarter valued at $4,983,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Perion Network in the first quarter valued at $216,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Perion Network in the first quarter valued at $120,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Perion Network by 1.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,033,373 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,397,000 after buying an additional 28,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in Perion Network by 34.1% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,524 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 2,424 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.85% of the company’s stock.
About Perion Network
Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands and publishers through innovative platforms. It is committed to providing data-driven execution, from high-impact ad formats to branded search and a unified social and mobile programmatic platform.
Recommended Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?
Receive News & Ratings for Perion Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perion Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.