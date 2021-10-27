Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) PT Raised to $32.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) had its price objective increased by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.04% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Perion Network from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Perion Network from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Perion Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Perion Network from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.14.

PERI stock opened at $29.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $984.42 million, a PE ratio of 44.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.67 and its 200 day moving average is $18.28. Perion Network has a one year low of $6.66 and a one year high of $30.18.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $109.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.01 million. Perion Network had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 9.92%. Research analysts predict that Perion Network will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PERI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Perion Network in the first quarter valued at $4,983,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Perion Network in the first quarter valued at $216,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Perion Network in the first quarter valued at $120,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Perion Network by 1.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,033,373 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,397,000 after buying an additional 28,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in Perion Network by 34.1% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,524 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 2,424 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.85% of the company’s stock.

Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands and publishers through innovative platforms. It is committed to providing data-driven execution, from high-impact ad formats to branded search and a unified social and mobile programmatic platform.

