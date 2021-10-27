Analyzing Getinge (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) and Yubo International Biotech (OTCMKTS:YBGJ)

Getinge (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) and Yubo International Biotech (OTCMKTS:YBGJ) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Getinge shares are held by institutional investors. 56.5% of Yubo International Biotech shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Getinge has a beta of 0.88, suggesting that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Yubo International Biotech has a beta of 7.19, suggesting that its stock price is 619% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Getinge and Yubo International Biotech, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Getinge 0 3 6 0 2.67 Yubo International Biotech 0 0 0 0 N/A

Getinge currently has a consensus price target of $41.32, indicating a potential downside of 12.34%. Given Getinge’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Getinge is more favorable than Yubo International Biotech.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Getinge and Yubo International Biotech’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Getinge $3.25 billion 3.69 $353.05 million $1.57 30.02 Yubo International Biotech N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Getinge has higher revenue and earnings than Yubo International Biotech.

Profitability

This table compares Getinge and Yubo International Biotech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Getinge 13.19% 19.34% 9.64% Yubo International Biotech N/A -177.14% -19.87%

Summary

Getinge beats Yubo International Biotech on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Getinge Company Profile

Getinge AB is a medical technology company specializes in providing equipment, systems, operating rooms, intensive-care units to the healthcare and the life science industries. It engages in supplying of solutions for theaters, intensive care units, sterilization centers and companies and institutions within life science. The company was founded by Olander Larsson in 1904 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

Yubo International Biotech Company Profile

Yubo International Biotech Ltd. engages in the supply of products that process, store and administer therapeutic doses of endometrial stem cells for treatment of disease and injuries. Its products include Life Shinkansen Liquid Dressing and Life Shinkansen Spray Dressing. The company was founded by Lawrence A. Minkoff on February 22, 1991 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

