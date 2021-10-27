Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Hits New 52-Week High at $64.89

Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $64.89 and last traded at $64.78, with a volume of 9863 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $64.44.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TFC. Citigroup raised Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research downgraded Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Truist Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.20.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.55 and a 200-day moving average of $57.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $86.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.34.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.22. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 23.46%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. Truist Financial’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.53%.

In related news, EVP Brantley J. Standridge sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total transaction of $247,995.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $636,355.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.91, for a total value of $80,982.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 225,218 shares of company stock worth $13,923,071 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TFC. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 349,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,284,000 after purchasing an additional 23,680 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 651,745 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,010,000 after buying an additional 22,372 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 22,910 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after buying an additional 4,042 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,727,672 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $275,718,000 after buying an additional 209,252 shares during the period. Finally, Covington Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 325.3% in the 1st quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

