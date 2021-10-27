Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Sets New 12-Month High at $34.61

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $34.61 and last traded at $34.60, with a volume of 1570 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.93.

OXY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.74.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.27. The company has a market capitalization of $33.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.46.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.49. Occidental Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 10.45% and a negative net margin of 26.10%. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.76) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, Director Stephen I. Chazen purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.76 per share, with a total value of $515,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 194.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,035 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY)

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

