Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Sets New 12-Month High at $34.61

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $34.61 and last traded at $34.60, with a volume of 1570 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.93.
OXY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.74.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.27. The company has a market capitalization of $33.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.46.
In other Occidental Petroleum news, Director Stephen I. Chazen purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.76 per share, with a total value of $515,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 194.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,035 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY)
Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.
