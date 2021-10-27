Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Boosted by Piper Sandler

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of The Charles Schwab in a research note issued on Thursday, October 21st. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.88 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.86. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for The Charles Schwab’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.64 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.29 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.99 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of The Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.95.

Shares of The Charles Schwab stock opened at $83.06 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.65. The Charles Schwab has a 12-month low of $37.29 and a 12-month high of $84.49. The stock has a market cap of $150.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.05 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 28.88% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.7% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $25,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Nigel J. Murtagh sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.76, for a total value of $1,869,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,484 shares in the company, valued at $6,166,503.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,268,248 shares of company stock valued at $98,888,858. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SCHW. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

