Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $34.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Bar Harbor Bankshares is a retail bank serving primarily individual customers, small retail establishments, seasonal lodging, campgrounds and restaurants. The bank provides the normal banking services offered by a commercial bank including checking accounts, NOW accounts, all forms of savings and time deposit accounts, individual retirement accounts, safe deposit boxes, collections, travelers checks, night depository services, direct deposit payroll services, credit cards, personal money orders, bank-by-mail and club accounts and drive-up facilities at all offices. “

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Bar Harbor Bankshares in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock.

Bar Harbor Bankshares stock opened at $29.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $443.17 million, a PE ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 0.96. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a 52 week low of $20.19 and a 52 week high of $32.37.

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.10. Bar Harbor Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 22.06%. Analysts anticipate that Bar Harbor Bankshares will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. Bar Harbor Bankshares’s payout ratio is 41.92%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 473.3% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new position in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 102.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. 51.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bar Harbor Bankshares

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates through its subsidiaries, which engages in the provision of commercial, retail, and wealth management banking services. It includes lending activities, acceptance of demand, savings and time deposits, business services, investment management, and trust and third-party brokerage services.

