Playa Hotels & Resorts (PLYA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $128.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.48 million. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 76.24% and a negative return on equity of 31.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13016.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.46) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Playa Hotels & Resorts to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:PLYA opened at $8.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 2.22. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $3.80 and a fifty-two week high of $9.25.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PLYA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.67.

In related news, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.87, for a total value of $206,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 111,595 shares of company stock valued at $848,060 in the last three months. 6.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Playa Hotels & Resorts stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,558,478 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 703,469 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 4.60% of Playa Hotels & Resorts worth $56,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 74.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Playa Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Playa Hotels & Resorts NV operates hotels and resorts. It engages in the ownership, operation, and development of all-inclusive resorts in beachfront location destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company owns and manages Hyatt Zilara Cancun, Hyatt Ziva Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Playa del Carmen, Hilton Playa del Carmen an All-Inclusive Resort, Hyatt Ziva Puerto Vallarta, Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos, Hyatt Zilara Rose Hall and Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall, Hilton Rose Hall Resort & Spa, Jewel Dunn’s River Beach Resort, Jewel Grande Montego Bay Resort & Spa, Jewel Runaway Bay Beach & Golf Resort, Jewel Paradise Cove Beach Resort & Spa, Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana, Hyatt Ziva Cap Cana Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Family Resort and Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Adult Resort.

