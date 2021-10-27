Barrington Research Weighs in on Cinemark Holdings, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CNK)

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) – Barrington Research reduced their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cinemark in a research note issued on Monday, October 25th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.31. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Cinemark’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on CNK. B. Riley raised their price objective on Cinemark from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Cinemark from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Cinemark in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cinemark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.64.

Cinemark stock opened at $19.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 2.57. Cinemark has a 52 week low of $7.92 and a 52 week high of $27.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.66.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $294.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.98 million. Cinemark had a negative net margin of 135.90% and a negative return on equity of 107.71%. Cinemark’s quarterly revenue was up 3174.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.45) EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Cinemark by 4.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Cinemark by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 36,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cinemark by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 8,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cinemark by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Cinemark by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. 86.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of motion picture exhibition through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The company was founded by Lee Roy Mitchell in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

