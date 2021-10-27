Brokers Set Expectations for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:DGX)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) – Investment analysts at William Blair upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note issued to investors on Friday, October 22nd. William Blair analyst M. Larew now anticipates that the medical research company will earn $1.88 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.78. William Blair also issued estimates for Quest Diagnostics’ Q2 2022 earnings at $2.10 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.11 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.02 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $136.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Mizuho boosted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Quest Diagnostics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.36.

Shares of NYSE DGX opened at $145.50 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $149.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.06. Quest Diagnostics has a 1 year low of $113.36 and a 1 year high of $160.56.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by $1.08. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 32.62% and a net margin of 20.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.31 EPS. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 22.18%.

In related news, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 9,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.87, for a total value of $1,337,278.91. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 424,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,753,954.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 107.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,006 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 501.2% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,725 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 6,440 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 1st quarter worth $206,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 17,273 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 78,295 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,049,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

